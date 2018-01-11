BOISE - The 2018 Lunch for Literacy will be held Friday, February 2 at the Boise Centre. This year's luncheon will feature guest Camron Wright, author of award-winning novels The Rent Collector and The Orphan Keeper.

With your support, you can help those who want to improve their reading, writing, and math to earn their GED and those who want to improve their English language skills.

In addition to the guest author, a real-life inspirational story wil be shared by a Learning Lab student.

A silent auction of books, gift baskets, and more begins at 11:00 AM. The lunch begins at 11:30 AM. For more information click here.

