Join KTVB for Alcohol Free Family Day at Canyon County Fair

CALDWELL - Come join the fun at the Canyon County Fair! This year's fair will be held July 27-30 in Caldwell. KTVB Alcohol-Free Family Day will take place Sunday, July 30.

Grandstand entertainment shows include Marshall Tucker Band with opening act Tylor and the Train Robbers on Thursday, July 27. Friday’s entertainment includes a concert featuring Sammy Kershaw with opening act Steve Moakler. Old Dominion with opening act Brooke Eden will take the stage Saturday night. And Sunday evening Keith Savers FMX Show will take place at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. Main state shows are free with your paid fair admission.

Tickets for the Canyon County Fair can be purchased online or at the gate.

For more information, click here.

