(Photo: T HART, Custom)

BOISE - Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!” Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 18th season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season opens May 27 and runs through September 2.

This season’s plays include all-time favorites:

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

Guys and Dolls

Always…Patsy Cline

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Little Shop of Horrors

Sugar-The Some Like It Hot Musical!

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV