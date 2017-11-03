Festival of Trees will light up Boise Centre

BOISE - For 34 years, the Festival of Trees has been a favorite holiday event and has raised more than $10 million dollars to improve healthcare in our community. You can share in the magic as the Boise Centre becomes home to a wonderland of holiday splendor, featuring hundreds of lavishly decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and inspirational décor.

The Festival runs November 22-November 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thanksgiving hours are 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

KTVB Family Day is Saturday, November 25th. Kids can enjoy extra holiday-themed games and activities.

Festival Hours of Admission: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Family Day: Bring a toy donation for the Salvation Army Family Services and receive $1.00 off adult admission to the Festival of Trees. And, special carnival games will be available for the entire family.

Visits with Santa: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours, with the exception of brief scheduled breaks. Courtesy photos available; donations appreciated.

Interactive train display and interactive LEGO display, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Balloonies: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Reindeer antlers, Santa hats and more. Join balloon makers as they create holiday magic in the North Pole Village.

Funds raised will support the expansion of Saint Alphonsus exercise and wellness rehabilitation center for patients suffering from heart and lung disease. Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, more than all kinds of cancers combined. Your support of Festival of Trees will help Saint Alphonsus expand their services to care for more patients and help them regain and improve their quality of life.

