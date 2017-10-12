EVENT GUIDE: Onward Shay! Boise Marathon

Despite rain and chilly temperatures, the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon drew more than a thousand participants on Sunday. (Photo: Ryan Hillard / KTVB)

BOISE - After a highly successful inaugural event in 2016, the Onward Shay! Marathon returns to Boise for its second year, and organizers say they have even more fun events planned for this year's participants.

Onward Shay! is a Boston-qualifying marathon which weaves through Boise's scenic neighborhoods and features a Wizard of Oz theme. Runners can choose between the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon routes.

Festivities get underway on Friday Oct. 27 at the Flicks Theatre in downtown Boise. Olympian Alexi Pappas and filmmaker Jeremy Teicher will be on hand for a showing of their film, "Tracktown." The movie starts at 3 p.m. with a Q & A session afterwards.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 28, kids 12 and under will get to meet legendary runners and Olympians at the Run Toto Run kid's race. That race kicks off at 3 p.m.

The main event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 9 a.m. See below for a full schedule of events.

Onward Shay! is a nonprofit organization inspired by Shay Hirsch, a Boise native who died in 2014 after a long battle with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer.

The race uses themes from Shay's favorite book - the Wizard of Oz - incorporating themes of courage, heart and bravery, three characteristics close friends say Shay possessed during her battle with cancer.

All proceeds from the event goes to community service projects and charities.

MORE: Onward Shay! Marathon gives back to community

KTVB is a proud sponsor of the Onward Shay! Marathon.

REGISTRATION

Registration fees range from $10 for the kids race to $300 for the Run with a Legend Relay. Tickets can be purchased online.

5K - $35;

10K - $50;

Half Marathon - $100;

Full Marathon - $160;

Relay Teams (5 person teams, cost is per person) - $100;

Run with a Legend Relay - $300;

Kid’s Race - $10

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 27

3 p.m.: Showing of "Tracktown" at the Flicks Theatre. Q&A with filmakers Alexi Pappas Jeremy Teicher after the movie. Tickets can be purchased at the event or at Shu’s Running Company for $5.

Saturday, Oct. 28

(all events take place at Payette Brewing - 733 S. Pioneer Street, Boise)

2 p.m. – T-Shirt pickup for the Run Toto Run Kid’s Race;

3 p.m. – Run Toto Run Kid’s Race – an opportunity for the youngest runners (2-12 years old) to meet legendary runners and Olympians;

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Expo and packet pick up. Special guest speakers will be on hand covering topics from the world of running.

Sunday, Oct. 29th

(all events take place at Payette Brewing - 733 S. Pioneer Street, Boise))

7 a.m. – Same day packet pickup;

9 a.m. – Race starts;

11:15 a.m. – Half marathon awards, Finish Festival;

2 p.m. – Marathon awards, Finish Festival;

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Course closes

PARKING

Parking is available adjacent to the start/finish line on River Street. A free bike valet will be provided for those who ride their bikes to the race. If you want to avoid traffic congestion prior to the race, consider parking in one of the downtown garages and making the short walk to Payette Brewing.

Here is a map of public parking downtown.

© 2017 KTVB-TV