Enjoy an evening under the stars at Idaho Shakespeare Festival

BOISE - Idaho’s premier professional repertory theatre company performs Shakespeare in a world-class, outdoor amphitheater beside the Boise River. The 2017 Idaho Shakespeare Festival, in its 41st season, opens May 26 and runs through October 1.



2017 Season Calendar

Wait Until Dark

May 26 - July 30

Hamlet

June 2 - 25

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

June 30 - Sept. 1

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Aug. 4 - Sept. 3

The Hound of the Baskervilles

Sept. 8 - Oct. 1

To purchase tickets or find out more about the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV