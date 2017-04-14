KTVB
Enjoy an evening under the stars at Idaho Shakespeare Festival

April 14, 2017

BOISE - Idaho’s premier professional repertory theatre company performs Shakespeare in a world-class, outdoor amphitheater beside the Boise River.  The 2017 Idaho Shakespeare Festival, in its 41st season, opens May 26 and runs through October 1. 
 

2017 Season Calendar

Wait Until Dark
May 26 - July 30

Hamlet
June 2 - 25

The Hunchback of Notre Dame
June 30 - Sept. 1

A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Aug. 4 - Sept. 3

The Hound of the Baskervilles
Sept. 8 - Oct. 1

To purchase tickets or find out more about the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, click here.

