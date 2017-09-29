Coat drive to help local children and teenagers

BOISE - The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new or gently used coat. KTVB, Fred Meyer, CapEd Credit Union, Clothesline Cleaners, and Vogue Cleaners are teaming up to encourage the public to donate coats. All donated coats will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off at any Fred Meyer store in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls now through October 28.

In addition to coat donations, cash donations will be accepted at any CapEd Credit Union in the Treasure Valley. All donated cash will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

7Cares Coats Drive Contact Information:

More information on where to donate a coat or how to receive a coat is listed below:

Boise/Ada County

Hillary Betz, Director of Development 383-4231 or hillary.betz@usw.salvationarmy.org

To receive a coat: Salvation Army Family Services – Wendy Wong 433-4427 or wendy.wong@usw.salvationarmy.org

Nampa

Drop off at your local Fred Meyer or at The Salvation Army Corps building at 403 12th Avenue South in Nampa.

To receive a coat contact Lucia Sanchez at 467-6586 Ext. 201 or lucia.sanchez@usw.salvationarmy.org

Caldwell

Drop off at your Salvation Army Corps building located at 1023 Chicago Street in Caldwell.

To receive a coat contact the Caldwell Salvation Army Corps at 459-2011

Payette County

Drop offs between 8:00 am- Noon and 1:00 pm-5:00 pm at 540 South 16th Street, Suite 105 in Payette, Idaho (located next to “Arctic Circle” on Highway 95). Please contact Steve Morningstar or Tammy Hirchert at 208-642-4436.

Twin Falls (and surrounding communities)

Drop off at your local Fred Meyer or at The Salvation Army Corps building at 348 4th Avenue North in Twin Falls.

To receive a coat contact susan.gwinn@usw.salvationarmy.org in Twin Falls.

© 2017 KTVB-TV