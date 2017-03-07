Classic cars showcased at 45th Boise Roadster Show

Here’s a peek at what’s on display this weekend at the Boise Roadster Show. Sunday, 3/13, is KTVB Family Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get $1 off admission at Stinker Stores. Kids get a free Hot Wheels car. (Photo: David di Donato / KTVB)

GARDEN CITY-An incredible collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles along with family fun are in store this weekend at Expo Idaho in Garden City. The 45th Boise Roadster Show opens Friday and goes through Sunday. Highlighting the event will be the appearance of Eddie Braun and his amazing “Evel Spirit” rocket-powered Skycycle. The professional stunt man pulled off the incredible feat of successfully flying over the Snake River Canyon last September.

Sanctioned by the International Show Car Association, the Boise Roadster Show is a Western Division Summit Show Car Series points stop. The show annually attracts upwards of 200 competitors from throughout the United States and Canada.

Kids will be able to meet Spiderman on Saturday and Iron Man on Sunday. Sunday is KTVB Family Day and discounted tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

