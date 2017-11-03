Mark your calendar and register now for the Turkey Day Run Boise! This is a fun, family-friendly run or walk through the closed streets of downtown Boise, and a great way to start the day. Learn more and register at http://www.turkeyday-5k.com/races/boise/

The Turkey Day Run Boise is part of the Run Boise! race series, sponsored by KTVB in partnership with the Onward Shay! Boise Marathon.

