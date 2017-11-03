KTVB's Larry Gebert talks with participants in the 2014 Boise Holiday Parade. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The 2017 Boise Holiday Parade presented by Bronco Motors will celebrate “A Storybook Christmas” on Saturday, November 18. The parade kicks off at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Jefferson St. and 10th St.

The Grand Marshal of the parade is Leslie Patricelli, a well-known children’s author from Idaho.

Volunteers will walk the streets of the parade to collect children’s books which will be distributed to those in need through The Salvation Army. After the parade, the book collection will continue at all Bronco Motors dealerships from November 20-December 20.

The parade will air live on KTVB 7.1 at 10:00 AM and will be rebroadcast on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 (KTVB 7.2) multiple times.

KTVB 7.1

Sat., 11/18 10:00 AM (LIVE)

KTVB 7.2

Sat., 11/18 1:30 PM

Sat., 11/18 7:30 PM

Sun., 11/19 12:00 PM

Sun., 11/19 5:30 PM

Sat., 11/25 7:30 PM

Sun., 11/26 12:00 PM

