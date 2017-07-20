Alcohol Free Family Day at the Western Idaho Fair

BOISE - The Western Idaho Fair is coming to town August 18-27. KTVB Family Day at the Western Idaho Fair will be held Monday, August 21. KTVB Family Day is the only smoke-free and alcohol-free day during the fair. Be sure to take advantage of the special wristband offer on Family Day--$29 buys admission to the fair and a wristband good for unlimited carnival rides all day long.

Plus, come to the fairgrounds early for the best eclipse party in Boise! Starting at 10:00 AM, you can join the fun at the Western Idaho Fair Grandstand for a two-hour “Total Eclipse of the Fair” party. Admittance is included with your KTVB Family Day wristband, or you can pay just $7 at the door which will get you into the party and into the fair after the party.

For more information on KTVB Family Day click here. For more information on the Total Eclipse of the Fair party, click here.

