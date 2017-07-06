KTVB
Adopt a Dolphin to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Ada County

KTVB 5:07 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

BOISE - The Great Dolphin Dunk will take place at Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 13 at noon. This year’s goal is to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,000 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer. 

To help the Boys & Girls Club reach their goal, you can adopt a dolphin for just $3.  If your dolphin crosses the finish line first during the Great Dolphin Dunk, you win a 2017/18 Season Pass for four to Roaring Springs.  Second place prize is pizza for one year from Idaho Pizza Company, and third place receives $500 cash from Bent Nail Inspections.  Dolphins can be purchased at Roaring Springs, online at AdaClubs.org, or from a club kid,

For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County or to adopt a dolphin, click here.

