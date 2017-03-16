19th Annual Boise Race for the Cure – Join KTVB's Pink Peacocks Team and help fight breast cancer

BOISE - Why do we race? Because one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Every minute, somewhere in the world, someone dies from breast cancer. And, because breast cancer knows no boundaries—be it age, gender, socio-economic status or geographic location.

When you participate and fundraise for the Race, we fight these statistics together.

Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Boise Race kicks off at 9:00 am with the Non-Competitive 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. Races begin at Albertsons Headquarters – 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Whether you are looking to set a personal record or want to run a 5K for the first time, this course is the perfect introductory distance for novice racers, as well as a challenging test of strength and speed for the most competitive runners.

Where the money goes:

75% of net funds raised stay local to provide screening mammogram, diagnostics, patients assistance and breast health education programs to those who are uninsured or underinsured living in Idaho and Montana. To date, Komen Idaho Montana has invested over $7 million back into our local community for breast health programs.

Join our team! KTVB - 7's Pink Peacocks! All Pink Peacocks team members will receive a fun pink KTVB hat!

