Commercial fire in Emmett started accidentally

Fire broke out at Sonbyrd Industries in Emmett Monday morning. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

EMMETT - Investigators say a commercial fire in Emmett earlier this week started accidentally.

The fire broke out Monday morning at Sonbyrd Industries.

Evidence shows a saw blade from a machine came loose which caused sparks to ignite sawdust.

Workers opened the dust collection system, causing an explosion.

Two employees were seriously injured and taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City.

The fire completely destroyed the building.

