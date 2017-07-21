Commercial fire in Emmett started accidentally

EMMETT - Investigators say a commercial fire in Emmett earlier this week started accidentally.
The fire broke out Monday morning at Sonbyrd Industries.
Evidence shows a saw blade from a machine came loose which caused sparks to ignite sawdust.
Workers opened the dust collection system, causing an explosion.
Two employees were seriously injured and taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City.
The fire completely destroyed the building.
