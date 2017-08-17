Comic Con mural unveiling at Boise Public Library

The two framed vinyl banners, titled "Imaginauts," were fastened to the main library exterior walls on the corner of 8th and River streets. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

A Comic Con mural was unveiled at the Boise Public Library Thursday.

In collaboration with Trademark Signs, the two framed vinyl banners, titled "Imaginauts," were fastened to the main library exterior walls on the corner of 8th and River streets.

The murals celebrate the Boise Public Library Comic Con's five-year anniversary and the public's growing interest in graphic novels and comic books.

The artwork was designed by comic artist Adam Rosenlund

"Comics are always my heart, and my heart is always in Boise. So this is kind of an attempt for me to give back to the community that kind of brought me up in a way," said Rosenlund.

This year the library Comic Con runs August 26th through the 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free to attend.





© 2017 KTVB-TV