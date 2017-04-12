Clown at Rockies Diner receives $1,950 tip

Sapphire the Clown is grateful and humbled after a patron of Rockies Diner in Boise left her a $1,950 tip Monday night. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - One patron at Rockies Diner wasn't clowning around when they left a tip for Monday night's entertainment.

Ranaye Marsh, also known as Sapphire the Clown, has been entertaining for kid's night for several months.

She does it just for fun and generally brings home about $20 in tips, but a couple of nights ago she got a major bonus.

“Someone left me a $1,950 tip. I've never heard of anything like that, and I'm so humbled and grateful that they did, and I'd like to say thank you to somebody, whoever you are I don't know, but thank you,” said Marsh.

“I was shocked. I was very happy for her, she's a very hard working lady, so she deserves it,” said Petros Paflias, owner of Rockies Diner.

Marsh says she's been clowning for about 20 years.

She plans to use the money to visit her sick mother in Kansas and attend a clown convention.

© 2017 KTVB-TV