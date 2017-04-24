Chobani yogurt company sues right-wing radio host Alex Jones

TWIN FALLS -- Chobani has filed a lawsuit against conspiracy theorist and right-wing radio host Alex Jones over claims by Jones' network that the Greek yogurt giant is "importing migrant rapists."

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Idaho District Court in Twin Falls after a video attempting to link Chobani and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya to a 2016 sexual assault of a 5-year-old by three refugee children in Twin Falls was posted on Jones' website Inforwars.com earlier this month.

Lawyers for Chobani argue Jones' network published the fabricated story about the yogurt company in an attempt to spur boycotts against Chobani. Jones and Infowars refused to take down the video or issue a retraction, according to the suit.

The video that sparked the lawsuit was posted on Infowars and promoted on Jones' YouTube and Twitter channels April 11 under the titles "MSM Covers For Globalist's Refugee Import Program After Child Rape Case" and "Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists.”

The video, which has garnered more than 22,000 views as of Monday, purports to link Chobani's practice of hiring refugees with the assault involving refugee children in Twin Falls, according to the suit. The video "repeatedly depicts, and in doing so misrepresents, Chobani’s owner and Chobani’s products," lawyers wrote.

Despite being used in the headline, the accusation that Chobani had brought in "migrant rapists" was never brought up in the video or backed up by fact, the lawyers said.

One of the reporters in the video, David Knight, also repeats an false claim from Breitbart.com that Chobani's Twin Falls plant has brought "crime and tuberculosis" to the community, the suit says.

The Twin Falls facility is the world's largest yogurt plant, and employs about 1,000 workers.

The thousands of viewers and users of Jones' sites meant the false statements about Chobani "were subsequently republished with great velocity on a wide range of websites," the suit claims.

Chobani is seeking more than $10,000 in damages, as well as attorney fees and punitive damages.

Infowars did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



© 2017 KTVB-TV