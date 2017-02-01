Child sex abuse lawsuit filed against children's organization

ONTARIO, ORE. - A sex abuse lawsuit was filed in Malheur County today against the Boys and Girls Club in Ontario and the national organization.

Attorney Peter Janci says his client, a mentally and physically disabled 7-year-old girl at the time, was raped in a single stall bathroom at the Western Treasure Valley club location.

The suspect was 14 years old at the time and he was also a participant in the Boys and Girls Club.

According to Janci, the Ontario Police Department conducted an investigation when the incident happened in 2011 and the boy admitted to raping the victim, but because he was a juvenile, the outcome of the investigation and any criminal prosecution that took place, isn't available.

Janci is seeking $5 million in restitution from the Oregon club and the national organization.

"When you take a child that is already facing difficult challenges like physical and mental disabilities and then you add on a physical and sexual assault, the impact of that is profound and it takes a lot of intensive treatment to recover from that sort of attack," said Janci.

We reached out to the national Boys and Girls Club of America for a comment. They responded with a statement saying the organization's top priority is the safety and protection of the children that are served by Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, and the organization does not tolerate any illegal behavior between staff, volunteers or youth members, and is taking this allegation very seriously.

We also spoke with the Western Treasure Valley Boys and Girls Club Executive Director who said he had no comment.

