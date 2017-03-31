Child killed when van, pickup collide in Canyon County

ISP (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- One child is dead and two more are injured after the van they were riding in was hit by a pickup truck in Canyon County Thursday night.

The crash happened at 9:49 p.m. near the intersection of Homedale Road and Farmway Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 32-year-old Manuel Vera Gonzalez of Boise was driving west on Homedale Road in a 200 Ford WinStar van when he ran a stop sign. As Gonzalez continued into the intersection, his van was hit by a northbound Dodge Ram 3500 pickup driven by 56-year-old Thomas Brase Jr of Caldwell.

One of the children riding in the van died at the scene. Two more were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

I's unclear whether anyone in Gonzalez' van was wearing a seatbelt, police say. Brase was wearing a seatbelt, and wasn't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the child who died has not yet been released.

