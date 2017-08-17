Charlottesville sparks discussions in Boise about race issues

It was a packed house Thursday night at the Idaho Black History Museum for a community talk on race-related events. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - The deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend has inspired a lot of feelings across the nation: outrage, sympathy, sometimes fear.

On Thursday night, it was also inspiring discussion in Boise.

It was a packed house at the Idaho Black History Museum for a community talk on race-related events.

The event was originally planned in response to a Procter and Gamble commercial about the struggles black Americans face - but then Charlottesville happened.

The discussion brought people of all races together to talk, and listen to each other's concerns - how the events in Virginia and across the country impact Boise - and how moving forward people can come together as a community.

"We don't have enough of these conversations, there's not enough awareness of what is really going on," Angela Taylor of the Treasure Valley Branch of the NAACP said. "There's skepticism that the things that people of color or women or people with disabilities or LGBTQ community are going through isn't real, That the things that they're sharing, the frustrations that they are experiencing are just things that they are complaining about and that those aren't real. And I think for people to be empathetic, they need to pull back the curtain."

"I'm hoping that folks are starting to hear those voices, starting to hear the people that have been marginalized, vulnerable communities and actually leaning in and listening even when it's very uncomfortable," Chelsea Gaona Lincoln, who attended the discussion, said. "So I think that those conversations are starting around events like this, even if they are in the very beginning stages, that's going to hopefully lead to transformative change."

Earlier in the night, there was a more intimate gathering and discussion about race and reactions to Charlottesville at Boise State University.

