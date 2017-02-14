Changes could affect how officer body cam footage stored and released

BOISE - A new bill is beginning to make its way through the Idaho Legislature, setting guidelines for how officer body camera footage and jail surveillance video is stored and released.

The Idaho Association of Counties has been working on this bill for two years and it would only affect county law enforcement, not city or state law enforcement agencies.

Under state code, cities in Idaho have the authority to set their own retention period for how long body cam, dash cam and jail security footage is stored.

For Idaho counties, it's different.

“Technically those videos should be stored for two years," said Teresa Baker with the Idaho Association of Counties.

This new proposal would lessen that time to six months, depending on the content of the footage.

Vaughn Killeen, the Executive Director of the Idaho Sheriffs' Association, says this would save money.

“You can buy body cams for five- or six-hundred dollars,” said Killeen.

But that amount will only increase.

“Depending on how long you’re going to keep some of this stuff, it could cost $1,000 per officer, per year,” said Killeen.

The second part of the measure pertains to those requesting footage.

Public record seekers would need to cite the names of parties involved, date, time and specific location of the incident.

“Our goal isn’t to limit transparency,” said Baker.

But rather to prevent the footage being released to just anyone.

“For instance officers might go to a family fight and inside during a fight and there is children around and other things are happening. That is not something that you want to release to the public so someone can actually apply, get it, then post it on You Tube,” said Killeen.

“We do field a lot of records requests that might be what some would term phishing,” added Baker.

The bill was introduced in committee Monday. No hearing date has been set yet.

(© 2017 KTVB)