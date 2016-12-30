Chandlers Steakhouse to undergo major renovation

Chandlers Steakhouse is getting a big renovation to start 2017. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Chandlers Steakhouse in Boise will be celebrating the new year with a million dollar renovation.

The steak and fine dining restaurant will begin the first week in January and include work on the lounge, kitchen and building facade.

The restaurant will also be extending hours, adding menus for the lounge and a jazz club featuring local artists.

Chandlers plans to reopen February third.

