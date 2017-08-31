BOISE -- A public memorial will be held Thursday for the legendary political leader Cecil Andrus in the Jordan Ballroom of the Boise State University Student Union building.

The service begins at 2 p.m. KTVB will provide live coverage on air and online.

Speakers include John Hough, a former press secretary, chief of staff, and special assistant to the Secretary of the Interior; Tracy Andrus, Cecil's daughter and president of the Andrus Center for Public Policy; Congressman Mike Simpson; and Marc C. Johnson, a former press secretary and chief of staff.

The memorial service will also include a video tribute and music from the College of Idaho Langroise Trio and Dr. Paul A. Aitkin.

Free parking is available in the Lincoln Garage, at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive, across the street from the Student Union Building, as well as in the West Stadium lot.

Boise State officials expect a high volume of traffic on campus due to classes and encourage visitors to carpool and arrive early.

Boise State's free downtown Boise shuttle is also running during the event. The shuttle picks up and drops off on Main Street between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street.

The contributions of Cecil Andrus to the state and nation are immeasurable. Boise State officials say they are particularly grateful for his work establishing the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State where he continued to serve as its chairman until his death. The center advances his legacy by championing wise use of our environmental resources and public lands, proper funding of education for our children and the cultivation of leadership from all segments of our society. It remains dedicated to independent, non-partisan policy formation on critical issues confronting Idaho, the American West and the United States.

On Feb. 22, 1974, Gov. Andrus signed the bill that granted university status to Boise State, envisioning a bright future for a university in Boise.

Andrus' family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University.

They also ask that tributes in honor of Governor Andrus be made to the Cecil D. Andrus Center.

