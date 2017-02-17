Cascade pool gets dome, open year-round

The Cascade pool is now covered by a plastic dome so the facility can be used year-round. (Photo: KTVB)

CASCADE, IDAHO - It's been a long time coming, but for the first time ever the city of Cascade has a year-round pool.

The city's recreational pool opened back in September, but didn't have any type of cover -- until now.

People called it amazing, magnificent, and beautiful when they stepped out of their vehicles and got a firsthand look at the newly-covered geothermal pool.

It's a dome cover that's blown up by fans, it is 88 degrees inside and now provides this city with year-round activities.

"I thought that we're all going to be kicking butt. We don't have a lot of excitement in Cascade. This is it," said Mrs. G, a Cascade resident.

The town has something to be excited about now with the addition of a nearly 10,000 square-foot dome on the city's recreational pool.

The geothermal pool was finished this past September, but due to weather and the need for more fundraising, the Southern Valley County Recreation District couldn't put a cover over the pool until now.

"Because of the nature of hypothermia. We finally established a rule, if the air temperature was 10 degrees or lower, we shut the pool down," said Bob Zach, Southern Valley County Recreation District vice president.

The new dome is good for the local economy. It allows the pool to stay open for business even when it’s very cold outside.

In order to put it in place, volunteers and recreation staff drilled 400 holes into the pools deck, stretched the cover over the pool and then started blowing it up.

"Those floor fans actually pump the air into the dome and that dome, once we secured it, and pumping air took about an hour-and-a-half before it was fully inflated," said Tom Cresco, Southern Valley Recreation District manager.

Because the dome is filled with air, staff can actually deflate it in about 30 minutes.

"Some severe thunderstorms or some predicted high winds, we can make that decision and deflate it," said Cresco.

Cascade does get snow, but with the inside of the dome at a comfortable 88 degrees, the staff isn't worried about it collapsing. They do need to keep the dome cleared of snow because it is made out of a heavy duty plastic.

"The dome moves in and out, and the snow would rub against it, and it could rub a hole," said Cresco.

The dome isn't completely finished, there is still a lot of humidity inside. That's because the outside air is cooler than the water.

"Run hot water through the fans, and that will blow hot air in, and once we get that temperature above the pool temperature we'll be fine," said Cresco.

Now that the pool is operational year-round, recreation staff say they can broaden their services.

"It basically extends our summer kind of activities. It was just too cold to have swim lessons out here with the little guys," said Zach.

It's something Mrs. G expects the town to take advantage of.

"We're going to have more people out here swimming than we could have ever imagine."

(© 2017 KTVB)