Caring for your roof during heavy snowfall

Record snowfall in the Boise area has many residents concerned about all the snow on their roof. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise area saw record snowfall with 6.5 inches falling on the valley floor Wednesday. With all that snow, a lot of you asked whether your roof could hold it all.

KTVB spoke with a roofing expert who told us when it comes to your roof, the most important part is about five feet from the edge, and as long as you take care of that section you shouldn't have any problems.

"The most crucial part of the roofing system is the three to four feet from the eave up to the roof line," said Kimberly Adams, General Manager for Paradigm Roofing.

Adams says that means if you want to remove any type of snow or ice that possibly could do any damage you're going to want to start there.

"If your worried about that weight that's at the top. When this is gone that's just going to flow nicely the way that it's supposed too," said Adams.

And that all starts with removing those ice dams.

"When the ice dam starts coming up here and it's past your wall right here, you need to start removing this because that's when the heat is mixing and the cold is not. So it's heating, it stops at the dam, travels under and gets into your roofing shingles," said Adams. "So I believe preventative measures are always so important and ice dams are serious."

Adams says you don't have to clear all the snow off of your roof, just what you see on the outer edges of your home.

"Removing the first three to four feet of the area of your home, the full square footage of your home. The first three to four feet," said Adams.

That can be done using a variety of things from a roof rake, to a push broom, to simply your arm.

"That arm span if you can reach and be able to clear that ice out should be sufficient enough if you can't go up to four feet," said Adams.

Adams says the shear weight of the snow won't cause your roof to buckle.

"I don't believe that just because of the snow your roof is just going to fall in, you definetly will see signs," she said.

Adams says some of those signs will include any leaking or sagging.

“You can see your roof sag," she said. "You can literally see it if your having issues. If you see your roof starting to sag, I would say start removing weight."

However, all can be avoided by clearing this section of your roof and allowing gravity to do its job.

"Your roof should do it's natural system of removing what was put on it," she said.

Flat roofs have a little bit different drainage system that comes into play. Be sure to make sure that your drainage system is working appropriately.

Copyright 2016 KTVB