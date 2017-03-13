Car vs. power pole crash cuts power to more than 1,200 in Boise

A car vs. power pole crash knocked out power to more than 1,200 Idaho Power customers Monday afternoon. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - A car vs. power pole crash knocked out power to more than 1,200 Idaho Power customers Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Street westbound, near Plantation River Drive. One lane of State Street was blocked in the area of the crash.

Boise police said two cars going Westbound on State Street collided, then a pickup hit the pole.

There were no injuries.

Idaho Power said the outage was reported at around 3:50 p.m., and 1,283 customers were affected. That number was reduced to 850 as of around 6 p.m.

The following area is affected:

- North to South: West Foggy Bottom Street to Plantation River Drive

- East to West: Glenwood Street to Waterwheel Drive

Idaho Power crews determined there was extensive damage, and they estimate that power will be restored by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ada County Highway District said signals west of Collister, east of Horseshoe Bend Road and at the intersections Glenwood and Riverside Drive and Glenwood and Marigold Street are out.





