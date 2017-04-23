Car rolls down embankment near Horseshoe Bend, 2 injured

File image of Idaho State Police patrol car. (Photo: KTVB)

HORSESHOE BEND - A car went off Idaho 55 and rolled down an embankment Sunday afternoon, injuring the two people inside, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. north of Horseshoe Bend.

According to Idaho State Police, 74-year-old Sondra J. Worden, of Meridian, was driving northbound on Highway 55 when she lost control and drove off the right shoulder. The car rolled down an embankment and came to a rest on its roof.

Worden and her passenger, 76-year-old Patricia A. Craven, of Lathrop, Missouri, were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Eagle. Their conditions have not been released.

Both were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

