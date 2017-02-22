Car plows into Saint Al's Nampa Health Plaza

A car plowed into the Saint Alphonsus Nampa Health Plaza Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Megan Holley/KTVB First Person)

NAMPA - A car plowed into the Saint Alphonsus Nampa Health Plaza Wednesday afternoon.

Nampa police dispatch said the crash at the hospital at 4400 E. Flamingo Ave. was reported at around 2:48 p.m.

Nampa police Sgt. Tim Riha said an 83-year-old woman was attempting to pull into a handicapped parking spot when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

Saint Alphonsus spokesman Josh Schlaich said the car crashed into the clinic and outpatient part of the cardiovascular area.





Schlaich said services in the cardiovascular area have been postponed, and that patients will be rescheduled for next week. Services remain normal in the rest of the hospital.

No patients and staff were hurt.

Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

