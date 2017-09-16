Car plows into crowd at Boise Spectrum

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - An unknown number of people are injured after a car went into a crowd at the Boise Spectrum, a complex of movie theaters, shops and restaurants near Cole and Overland roads.

It happened Saturday morning during two events at the complex, Cars and Coffee and Rock'N Brews & BBQ.

Witnesses have said anywhere from three to eight people have been hurt.

KTVB is working to confirm the number and extent of injuries, or possible deaths, if any. Boise Police are investigating, and have not yet commented on the crash.

In text messages to KTVB's Maggie O'Mara, a witness said "a guy in a gray Porsche Spider was leaving Cars and Coffee, and went to burn out of the car show in front of a crowd along Overland watching the cars all leave. He lost control and drove into the crowd. My husband was nearby. I left the area because I was scared of all the peeling out so close to the crowd. My husband saw people all over the ground, and the driver had his head cut open severely."

Another witness, who did not want to speak on camera, told a KTVB photographer at the scene that the driver lost control going around a corner, hit a fire hydrant, and spun into the crowd. He said that multiple people went into the air.

A crash reconstruction team was working at the scene just after noon. Eastbound Overland Road remains closed from Entertainment Way to Cole Road.

