(Photo: Alex Livingston/KTVB)

BOISE -- Two women are unhurt after their car carreened off the highway and into a pond Friday afternoon, something an ISP trooper called "just shy of a miracle."

The crash happened at the Flying Wye at 1:47 p.m.

The woman who was driving, a Washington resident, told Idaho State Police she was headed eastbound when she realized she was about to miss her exit to Franklin Road.

"She stated that her GPS unit told her to take this exit a little too late," Trooper Christian Briggs said.

The woman swerved to the right, clipping a truck driving beside her. Her car then "spun out," and went off the road, down the hill and into the water, Briggs said.

"Fortunately, the vehicle did not roll over," he said. "It did end up submerged down in the water."

The driver and her passenger were able to escape from the car before it sank below the surface. Neither one was injured.

"They stated they were in the water. the vehicle was starting to sink, fill up with water and they were able to open the doors before it completely submerged," he said.

The truck's driver was also unhurt.

The Ada County Dive Team and a tow truck are working now to pull the car out of the pond.

Briggs said the crash should serve as a reminder to motorists not to make unsafe lane changes - even if it means missing their turn.

"I'd just like to remind people make sure when you're changing lanes that you do so safely - make sure youre signalling for five seconds when you're on the interstate and 100 feet when you're not on the interstate," he said.

© 2017 KTVB-TV