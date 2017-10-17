Car hits semi, bursts into flames on I-84

(Photo: James Kubosumi/KTVB First Person)

MERIDIAN -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a fiery crash that blocked I-84 in Meridian Monday night.

The wreck happened at 10:10 p.m. on eastbound I-84 just before the Meridian Road exit.

Idaho State Police say 44-year-old Costancio Rodriguez of Hermiston, Oregon was headed east in a Kenworth semi when he was rear-ended by a 2007 Mazda MZ3.

The Mazda caught fire, and quickly became fully engulfed in flames. But by the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, the driver of the car was gone.

It's not clear whether that person was injured in the crash, or where he or she went. Eastbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour and 45 minutes while fire crews extinguished the burning car.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.



