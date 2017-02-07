Car crashes into corner of Boise home

Car crashes into Boise house. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- No one was hurt when a car crashed into a home in a Boise neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of 27th Street and Madison Avenue. The driver appears to have lost control on the snow-covered street and veered off the road, clipping the corner of the house.

The impact tore a chunk out of the home's exterior wall. No one answered the door at the house.

Boise Police say the driver was going to fast for conditions. The car that struck the house was not seriously damaged.



