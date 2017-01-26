Ybarra seeks 6.6% spending increase for public schools

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra outlined the details of her proposed 2018 fiscal year public schools budget to legislative budget writers at the Statehouse this morning.

Gov. Butch Otter made it clear during his State of the State address that education was a huge area he wants Idaho to improve in. The first step is a big spending increase for public schools.

The budget Ybarra brought to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is a 6.6 percent increase from last year.

The total dollar amount for the proposed budget is $1.69 billion. All of those monies would come from the state's general fund.

Some of the budget highlights include an increase of $8 million for technology in the classroom. Ybarra says great teachers need great technology to succeed.

Additionally, there is a $7 million increase for more college and career advisors. Idaho's advisor to student ratio is 1 to 434, nationally it is 1 to 250. Ybarra says getting career and college advisors is something that really helped students move beyond high school.

Rep. Phylis King agrees. The Boise Democrat says improving Idaho communities starts with a better education in the classroom.

"It's huge, it's the biggest thing we do," said King. "If we have an educated work force the next thing that happens is the state is better. We have a more robust economy."

Ybarra also wants more help for rural schools. She said the truth is that they don't have a lot of the same opportunities because they are isolated and need a better support network. To work on that a $300,000 rural initiative is included in the budget.

Per the career ladder initiative, about $58 million is set aside in the new budget to help attract great teachers to Idaho schools and to get them to stay. Ybarra said paying teachers more is what it takes to keep them here.

