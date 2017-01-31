Wildlife agency's fee increase shot down by Idaho lawmaker

Fish and Game (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is trying to figure out its next move after a plan to increase hunting and fishing fees for the first time in roughly 13 years got shot down.

Spokesman Mike Keckler said Tuesday that the agency's director and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission are working on possible alternatives.

The chairman of the House Resources and Conservation Committee, Republican Rep. Marc Gibbs of Grace, told the commission Friday that the proposed legislation had problems and wouldn't advance.

The state agency says Gibbs had concerns that a proposal dealing with wildlife damaging crops didn't fully address the problem.

Gibbs didn't immediately respond to phone calls from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

