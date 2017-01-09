Two Idaho lawmakers release agenda, website

Reps. Heather Scott and Ron Nate (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - Idaho Republican Reps. Heather Scott and Ron Nate have launched a new website highlighting their far-right legislative priorities and criticizing the Legislature's current leadership.

Scott, of Blanchard, and Nate, of Rexburg, announced their new website right before the Idaho Legislature is about to start the 2017 session on Monday afternoon.

Their legislative priorities include expanding gun rights, limiting abortion access and lowering taxes.

Other proposals include repealing state-issued marriage licenses and removing daylight savings. However, similar efforts to do so have failed to take hold in the Statehouse in the past.

Copyright 2016 KTVB