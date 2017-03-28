Transportation funding bill cruises to Idaho House

Road construction (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A massive transportation funding bill is making its way through the Idaho Statehouse as lawmakers hope to finish their work before the end of the day.

Senate members spent nearly two hours Tuesday debating a roughly $320 million proposal to funnel more money to roads and bridges. A similar proposal had failed in the Senate chamber just last week on a 15-20 vote. This forced transportation and infrastructure advocates scrambling to rewrite a new plan before adjournment, which in the end wooed enough lawmakers to vote 19-16.

The proposal, which primarily uses bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments, now heads to the House for approval. However, House lawmakers may tweak the bill before signing off on the measure.

