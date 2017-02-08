State auditors says Idaho's foster care system needs more oversight

A foster parent reads to her children. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The push for reform in Idaho's foster care system continues. The latest development is the results of a study requested by the Legislature.

The Office of Performance Evaluations spent months researching Idaho's child welfare system. The result, nearly 150 pages detailing complex and long standing problems, and a recommendation for more accountability and oversight.

State auditors conducted what looks to be an in-depth study. They did surveys, site visits, a focus group and interviews with those involved in child welfare issues. KTVB asked one of the auditors to give us the bottom line of what they were trying to find out.

"Concerns about maybe the department wasn't making decisions in the best interest of children, or how children were being moved too frequently, or the experience children were having in foster care might be contributing to the trauma they were experiencing," said Amanda Bartlett with the Office of Performance Evaluations.

So they conducted a study based on those concerns. OPE found three major problems: not enough foster parents, overburdened social workers - carrying caseloads of up to 38 percent more children than they can effectively handle – and a negative culture throughout the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

"Knowingly compromising. They know what it is they are supposed to be doing, they feel like it is impossible for them to get all of the tasks done that they are supposed to do and perform quality social work, and because of that every day they prioritize the most urgent needs," said Bartlett.

"People do have to prioritize when your plate is running over," said Miren Unsworth with Family Community Services. “You have those children’s parents, you have foster parents caring for those children on a daily basis, there are a lot of people involved with that one particular child -- therapists, doctors, teachers, managing all of that for 20 kids, that is a lot."

The Department of Health and Welfare says it’s well aware of the problems and for the last year has been addressing some of the issues. For example, the department has a plan to hire six people to help social workers with their caseloads.

Gary Moore is the administrator for the Division of Family and Community Services. "Our strategic initiative and our strategic plan we put in place a couple years ago, the main thing was to transform child welfare and improve services and that's what we work on daily," he said.

OPE says it found some of Health and Welfare’s efforts have been successful, but there isn't a black and white solution to fix the problems within the foster care system. They say all of the stakeholders involved in a child's well-being -- from foster parents and social workers to the court system -- need to work together. That's why auditors are recommending an oversight committee.

"We felt the state needed a formal systemwide level of accountability that had the authority to make decisions and resource the program as necessary to be able to provide accountability, visibility and accessibility," said Bartlett.

"It will help us. It will be a reference source for us obviously and the work we do, it will help us support our positions and the resources we might need in the future," said Moore.

This report, along with OPE's recommendation for an oversight authority, was presented to state lawmakers earlier this week. It now goes to the foster care study committee and will be added to their work on foster care reform.

