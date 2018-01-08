Senate Republicans elect new legislative leaders

The Idaho Senate (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho Republican senators have elected new legislative leaders before the 2018 session officially kicks off.



Former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis resigned earlier this year after being appointed to serve as U.S. Attorney for Idaho. This caused an opening among the four GOP legislative leadership positions in the Idaho Senate.



Secret balloting on Monday resulted in Sen. Chuck Winder as majority leader - who previously served as assistant majority leader. Sen. Steve Vick then won assistant majority leader against Sen. Todd Lakey, who previously served as caucus chairman.



Finally, Sen. Kelly Anthon won caucus chairman in a four-way race. None of the ballot totals were revealed because voting is held behind closed doors.



Republican leadership races are significant because just who is in charge helps decide which issues become priorities and which legislative proposals can get consideration.

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is expected to give his twelfth and final "State of the State" address on Monday afternoon.

The speech begins at 1 p.m, and will be live on KTVB and KTVB.COM.

