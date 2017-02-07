Senate panel introduces new school vaccine opt-out bill

Southwest District Health held an immunization clinic in Caldwell Saturday. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would allow parents simply to write a letter excusing their children from vaccines rather than fill out a governmental form.

The Times-News reports that the state currently allows parents enrolling their children into school to opt out of vaccinations for medical, religious or philosophical reasons if they fill out a form. The form asks parents to acknowledge that not immunizing puts children at risk. However, a health advocacy group says Idaho law does not require parents to use a form.

Members of Health Freedom Idaho say the state should make it easier on parents wanting to exempt their children from undergoing vaccines.

The legislation was introduced by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.