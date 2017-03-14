Senate kills bill adding Idaho questions to civics test

Classroom tech (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has spiked a proposal suggesting that high school students should have to pass a civics test that included at least 25 questions on the history of Idaho.

Members on the Senate Education Committee said Tuesday they liked the overall concept of the bill, but couldn't sign off on the current legislation being presented.

Republican Rep. Bryan Zollinger, the bill's sponsor, countered that the test would encourage students to learn more about their state government.

In 2015, lawmakers passed a bill requiring students to correctly answer 60 out of a 100 questions from the same citizenship test the federal government requires immigrants to pass. This is the second year lawmakers have failed to add an Idaho element to the civics test.

