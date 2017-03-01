Resolution honoring Idaho immigrants advances

Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - A resolution honoring the work and contributions of immigrants and refugees in Idaho is on its way to the House floor.

The House State Affairs Committee unanimously backed the resolution Wednesday after hearing testimony from several refugees.

Democratic Rep. Hy Kloc, the bill's sponsor, was able to convince the committee after tweaking the resolution's language to stress that it would only honor legal immigrants.

Republican members had previously questioned the timeliness of praising refugees and immigrants in the current political climate.

