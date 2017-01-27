Reprimanded Idaho lawmaker wants committee assignments back

Rep. Heather Scott (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - A northern Idaho lawmaker has asked House Speaker Scott Bedke for permission to return to her legislative committees.

Bedke stripped Rep. Heather Scott, a Republican from Blanchard, of all three of her legislative committee assignments during the first week of the session as punishment for telling another female lawmaker the only way women move up in the Legislature is by trading sexual favors.

Scott made her request on the House floor on Friday. Bedke responded that they should talk soon.

Scott had issued an apology to the members of the Idaho House several days after her punishment, but has since criticized Bedke for not immediately putting her back on her assigned committees.

