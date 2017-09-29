Replacements selected for open eastern Idaho Senate seat

Sen.Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - Republicans in eastern Idaho have selected three candidates to replace former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis.

The GOP's Legislative District 33 Committee on Thursday selected Bonneville GOP Central Committee Chairman Mark Fuller as their top pick.

The Post Register reports that Rep. Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls and Tony Potts, who unsuccessfully attempted to campaign for Bonneville County commissioner, were also selected as potential picks.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter will review the candidates and make the final selection.

Davis, a 10-term state senator, resigned from the Idaho Senate earlier this month after being confirmed to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

Republicans will replace Davis' open leadership seat during the 2018 session.

