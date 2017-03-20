Rape kit retention bill headed to Idaho governor's desk

BOISE - Legislation creating a statewide standard on how long physical evidence in sexual assault investigations should be retained in Idaho is on its way to the governor's desk.

The Senate approved sending the measure to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter on Monday. This is the second year in a row the Idaho Legislature has unanimously approved sweeping changes to the state's rape kit laws.

According to the proposal, rape kits involved in felony or anonymous cases would have to be retained for 55 years or until the sentence is completed. For death penalty cases, rape kits would have to be retained until the sentence has been carried out.

Last year, lawmakers approved creating a new system for collecting and tracking rape kits in Idaho.

Rape kits contain samples of semen, saliva or blood taken from a victim, usually a woman, during an invasive and intimate examination that can last up to six hours.

