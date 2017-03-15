Packed crowd for Idaho climate change hearing

Hundreds of people packed an auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday for a hearing on climate change. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise Democrat who was blocked by a key Republican lawmaker from holding a legislative hearing on climate change succeeded in securing more than 500 attendees when she decided to host her own event at the Idaho Capitol.

Rep. Ilana Rubel says House Environment, Energy and Technology Chairman Dell Raybould denied her request to hold an informational event on the effects of climate change in Idaho earlier this year. Instead, Raybould said he would support Rubel holding her own event not connected to the committee.

At the same time, the House and Senate education panels stripped several climate change references in new science standards for public schools.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Idahoans filled the Legislature's largest hearing room - as well as three overflow areas - to listen to a variety of experts talk about climate change.

One of those experts was Boise State geosciences professor Dr. Jennifer Pierce, who argued that climate change education is a vitally important part of the science curriculum in public schools.

"This is the most important issue that we'll deal with on our planet," Pierce told KTVB. "So we all have to have as much information as we can to understand why climate change is happening, how fast it's happening, and then use that information to better prepare ourselves... so we can adapt to that change."

Hundreds of people packed an auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday for a hearing on climate change. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

© 2017 KTVB-TV