Otter to respond to Idaho's 2017 legislative session

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" is scheduled to give a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about the 2017 legislative session.

Idaho lawmakers finished their work last week, sending a total of nearly 350 pieces of legislation to Otter's desk over the span of an 80-day session.

Otter has already signed more than 200 bills into law. However, he still has to decide on some of the most contentious proposals passed this year. This includes a plan to repeal the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries and signing off on a roughly $320 million transportation funding proposal.

Otter's press conference will start at 2 p.m.

