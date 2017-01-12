Northern Idaho lawmaker stripped of committee assignments

Rep. Heather Scott (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - Idaho Rep. Heather Scott has been stripped of her legislative committee assignments after commenting to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

House Speaker Scott Bedke announced the rarely-used punishment on the House floor Thursday.

Scott, a Republican from Blanchard, made the remark to Rep. Judy Boyle during the Legislature's organization session on Dec. 1, where Boyle had just been named chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Since then, multiple lawmakers have demanded Scott be reprimanded or offer a public apology.

Scott declined to comment immediately, but said she plans on releasing a statement soon.

Bedke said his decision is not unprecedented, but it is the first time he's done so since stepping into the top leadership position

