New bill would allow Idahoans choices on Real ID compliance

An Idaho driver's license

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would allow two options for driver's licenses - one that complies with federal identification requirements and one that doesn't.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Republican Sen. Steve Vick, of Dalton Gardens, said Thursday that some people have concerns about privacy issues and older drivers not being able to provide all the necessary documents.

Idaho lawmakers initially refused to comply with the Real ID Act, passed in 2005, because they deemed it an unfunded mandate.

However, lawmakers changed their minds last year and passed legislation reversing their original compliance ban. The Idaho Transportation Department is currently on track to begin issuing Real ID-compliant cards in 2018.

The Real ID is designed to make driver's licenses less susceptible to forgery by requiring proof of U.S. residency. It also requires states to retain copies of other identification documents, like birth certificates.

Vick's bill was introduced by the Senate Transportation Committee and must now clear a legislative hearing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.