New bill provides tax relief to Idaho businesses

BOISE - Many Idaho businesses could soon be seeing a tax break. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted unanimously Monday morning to lower the unemployment insurance tax for Idaho businesses.

The legislation, if passed, could reduce, for most employers, their unemployment taxes by an additional 30 percent over the course of the next three years. Idaho businesses would save about $115 million over that same time frame.

"It's going to put more money into the hands of businesses," House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said.

It's a measure that's being backed by Republicans and Democrats in the House to alleviate some of the costs that employers face.

"It's nice to see something kind of going our way, rather than getting more expensive," Kevin Settles, the owner of Bardenay Restaurants and Distilleries said.

The unemployment tax, much like health benefits, workers compensation, or payroll taxes, is a cost that's shouldered by employers like Settles.

"This is one thing that most people don't see, but as an employer we pay that check four times a year. It's nice to get a little relief," Settles said.

The money that employers like Settles and others pay goes into the unemployment insurance reserve fund, which is used by some employees who lose their jobs. The concern in the past was how much is enough when it comes to that reserve fund?

During the last economic downturn, the state of Idaho had to borrow money from the federal government to fund the reserve account. Lawmakers say now things are different.

"Now, we have a fund that's pretty much over-capitalized. We have more than enough revenue inside of the fund to cover us through another significant downturn and so it's time to return some of those payments back to businesses," Erpelding said.

"It's a tax that builds up a fund that's used when we're in bad times and right now that fund has a lot of money in it, about $780 million, so it's well funded," House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said.

Idaho’s unemployment reserve fund has more than doubled since Idaho last needed the federal government's help and is expected to reach nearly $900 million by the year 2020.

"This keeps us on a safe course. We have a substantial amount of money in savings in that fund to protect us if there is a downturn, but at the same time allows us to give money back or lower the costs to the businesses," Moyle said.

The tax relief would tweak the formula used by businesses that determines their unemployment tax rate.

"It's the only thing, I can think, in the last few years, is actually driven the cost of being an employer down at all. Everything else has been going up exponentially," Settles said.

Money would still be going into the unemployment reserve fund, just at a slower rate.

"By lowering this rate a little bit, we're able to return a little money back to the businesses, which we hope businesses will put back into the pockets of their workers," Erpelding said.

The bill still has to pass both the House and Senate.

Moyle and Erpelding tell KTVB they expect the bill to pass the House with relative ease.

