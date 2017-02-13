New bill addresses Idaho's minimum mandatory drug sentencing

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

BOISE - An Idaho lawmaker who wants to remove minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking cases faces an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated Statehouse hesitant to soften its strict anti-drug stance.

Rep. Ilana Rubel, a Democrat from Boise, introduced her proposal to a skeptical House panel on Monday. Committee members eventually agreed to give her bill a full legislative hearing, with multiple lawmakers warning that they didn't know if they agreed with the measure but wanted to continue the conversation on the benefits of changing the law.

Rubel said that Idaho's mandatory sentencing laws are harsher than the federal government and should be changed to treat people more fairly. However, multiple lawmakers questioned if removing mandatory minimum sentences would help address rehabilitate people convicted of drug charges.

